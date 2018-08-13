Teen Who Pushed Friend Off Bridge Is ‘Going Out Like Nothing Happened’ And ‘Doesn’t Seem To Care’

The 18-year-old who pushed her friend off a 60-foot-high bridge in Washington state—resulting in the victim suffering broken ribs and a lung injury—is allegedly acting as if the near-death incident never happened.

In a viral video, Taylor Smith was seen pushing Jordan Holgerson, 16, off a bridge near Moulton Falls in Vancouver, Wash. Before the push, Holgerson was standing on the edge of the bridge and appeared to change her mind about jumping.

Before she could turn back, Smith pushed her off, sending her plunging face first into the river below.

According to a source close to the friends, Smith has not demonstrated any behavior to show she’s remorseful.

“Taylor has been going out as if nothing happened,” a source close to Smith told The Sun on Monday. “She's been at a pool party and there were pictures of her at the county fair with a friend on Instagram.”

The source went on to say Smith hasn’t even seen Holgerson at the hospital.

“Taylor hasn't been to visit Jordan to see if she is OK. She clearly doesn't care. She messaged Jordan to say 'sorry' but nobody thinks it was a sincere apology,” the person said.

Officials are still investigating the incident.