Teen Who Beat Black Man For Dating His Sister Avoids Hate Crime Due To Victim’s Memory Loss

The Washington teen who brutally attacked a Black man with a baseball bat while yelling racial slurs won’t face hate crime charges because the victim still has no memory of the vicious assault.

18-year-old Julian Tuimauga pleaded guilty to using a bat to attack 26-year-old DaShawn Horne because Horne spent the night with his sister. During the attack, which resulted in Horne suffering a traumatic brain injury, Tuimauga used “racially charged words and threats,” reported KOMO News.

Despite having racial motivations for the beating, Horne, who is in recovery, still does not know what happened to him or why he was beaten. In an effort to keep Horne from having to learn about his attack and relive the pain in multiple federal trials, prosecutors and Horne’s family reached a plea deal that spares Tuimauga from being charged with a federal hate crime.

As a result, Tuimauga pleaded guilty to first degree assault, which carries a minimum of five years in jail. Additionally, he also pleaded guilty to malicious harassment and accepted a “deadly weapon enhancement” which requires him to serve two additional years.

Horne’s mother, LaDonna Horne, said her son is making a full recovery and has been walking, talking dancing and even lip syncing.

“I’m not sure when I will let him know what happened,” said Horne’s mother, LaDonna Horne. “He is starting to ask questions.”

Although Horne is satisfied with the plea deal, she does hope Tuimauga is sent away.

“I hope that he gets whatever he needs to be behind bars at this point, you know,” she said of her son’s attacker. “… Dashawn has been through a lot and the family has been through a lot.”

Prosecutors are pushing for the maximum recommendation 160 months in prison and three years of probation after his release from jail. Tuimauga is set to be sentenced on September 21.