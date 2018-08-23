Adorable 5-Year-Old Boy Orders $960 Worth Of Toys On Grandmother’s Kindle While She Was Away

When a Florida grandmother left her kindle with her 5-year-old grandson while she went on vacation, she thought he’d only use it for entertainment. Little did she know, the child had ordered nearly $1,000 worth of his favorite toys on her device.

Maria Celestine, of Gibsonton, came back from vacation to a mountain of boxes at her front door, reported WFLA.

“There was probably about 25, and several more kept coming for about five days," Celestine told the local news station.

She soon realized her 5-year-old grandson, Alijah, ordered dozens of toys from Amazon using her kindle.

"At the end of the day, there were probably 40 boxes I had to return,” the grandmother added.

Alijah’s mega purchase of ninja figurines and toy swords totaled $960.

Although Celestine thought she programmed the parental controls correctly, she now knows that she should triple check just to make sure.

Alijah was not in any trouble, but Celestine did return most of the toys. She also returned the Kindle.