Horrific! White Man Arrested For Peeing On 5-Year-Old Black Girl And Calling Her ‘N****r’

Police in Michigan arrested a white man on Wednesday evening after he was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl in an alley and calling her a racial slur.

According to the Associated Press, a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old were also in the alley near their home in Grand Rapids, Mich., when a man allegedly began peeing on the little girl. The man also called her a “n****r.”

The children immediately told their parents, who alerted the Grand Rapids police. The children gave a description of the man, whom police described as a 60-year-old white man. After a thorough search of the area, police identified a possible suspect.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Although the suspect was not at home when police first visited, he was present during their second visit and he was arrested.

While the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a post to Facebook that “[t]here were no injuries to the victim or witnesses,” Family Services is investigating the incident and the Children’s Advocacy Center has reached out to the victim and witnesses to provide any necessary counseling, reported Michigan Live.