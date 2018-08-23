Trump Dragged For Tweeting False And Racist Story About White Farmers Under Attack In South Africa

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
In what some are calling an effort to distract from the criminal investigations into his campaign, Donald Trump tweeted a false story about the “large scale killing” of “white farmers” in South Africa.
After Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment which alleged white farmers in South Africa are having their land seized unjustly, Trump tweeted that he ordered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study South Africa land and farm seizures.
Trump's tweet was referring to a 1994 post-apartheid South African policy that allows the government to buy white-owned farms for redistribution to Black citizens only when the seller is willing to cooperate, Reuters reported.
However, the president also suggested the killing of farmers was on the rise. According to Reuters, there has been a 20-year record low for farm murders in South Africa. Trump’s tweet was slammed by many people who said he is fueling a “white genocide” conspiracy. Even the South African government tweeted at the president, saying the country is handling land reforms in a "careful and inclusive manner."
Meanwhile, former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke praised Trump's tweet and said Russia would be willing to take in "15,000 White South Africans."
(Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS