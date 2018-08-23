Trump Dragged For Tweeting False And Racist Story About White Farmers Under Attack In South Africa

In what some are calling an effort to distract from the criminal investigations into his campaign, Donald Trump tweeted a false story about the “large scale killing” of “white farmers” in South Africa.

After Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired a segment which alleged white farmers in South Africa are having their land seized unjustly, Trump tweeted that he ordered Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to study South Africa land and farm seizures.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews

Trump's tweet was referring to a 1994 post-apartheid South African policy that allows the government to buy white-owned farms for redistribution to Black citizens only when the seller is willing to cooperate, Reuters reported.

However, the president also suggested the killing of farmers was on the rise. According to Reuters, there has been a 20-year record low for farm murders in South Africa. Trump’s tweet was slammed by many people who said he is fueling a “white genocide” conspiracy. Even the South African government tweeted at the president, saying the country is handling land reforms in a "careful and inclusive manner."