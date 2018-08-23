White Superintendent Placed On Leave After Calling Black Employees ‘Deadbeat N—rs’

A white school superintendent in Georgia was placed on leave after an audio recording revealed he allegedly used racial slurs and threatened to kill Black workers at a construction site.

In a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former employee for Buford City Schools, Superintendent Geye Hamby is accused of using the n-word multiple times when regarding Black temp workers, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“F**k that n****r,” the person identified as Hamby, 49, said on the recording according to the lawsuit.

“I’d kill the god****d... shoot that motherf****r if they let me ... Alright. Well check out what’s going on with all the n*****s down there.”

Hamby, who has declined to comment on the allegations, also called construction workers “deadbeat n****rs,” according to the lawsuit filed by plaintiff Mary Ingram, 66.

“Send us a park-quality person. Don't send us a deadbeat n****r from a temp service. S**t, we can find you some kids around here that want a damn job,” Hamby said in the recording.

“We've got young kids right here that put in the work. They can do more than the damn deadbeat n*****s – but I mean it's too late on this damn job. Find out why in the hell we still have them. Bye.”