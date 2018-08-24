Hospital Security Guard Caught Having Sex With Woman’s Corpse Just Hours After She Passed

A security guard at a Tennessee hospital admitted to having sex with a woman’s corpse after two other employees caught him.

23-year-old Cameron Wright was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after at least two people saw him having sex with a woman's corpse in a body storage room at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, reported the Associated Press.



After the incident, which happened on Wednesday, Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis issued a statement that said Wright has since been fired.

“Treating those we serve with dignity and respect is our top priority. The behavior of this individual does not represent what our hospital stands for, and these actions are completely unacceptable. We are saddened by this incident, and we are empathetic and sympathetic to the family of the patient. We contract with U.S. Security Associates for our hospital’s security services, and all officers are required to undergo thorough background checks. The security guard involved in this situation has been terminated."



Wright is being held on a $3,000 bond.

The father of the deceased woman, April Parham, was furious after he heard the news.

"I'm not only dealing with her death, I'm dealing with this and it’s not fair,” April’s father James Parham told WMC-TV.

According to James, his 37-year-old daughter was a kindergarten school teacher. She originally entered the hospital for mental issues when she had a fatal heart attack.

April Parham died Wednesday around 2 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital.

Hours later, James’ ex-wife contacted him to relay the vague description the hospital gave her of what happened after his daughter died.

"It could be a possible assault that went on after April had died but she would not give me any more information,” James said.

James said his daughter was an organ donor and her body was in a holding room to remove the organs when the assault happened.

James wants answers from the hospital and punishment for Cameron Wright.

"I want whatever the fullest extent of the law can happen to happen,” James said.