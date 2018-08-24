Woman Cleared Of Charges After Biting Ex’s Testicles And Ripping Open His Scrotum During Fight

A North Carolina woman who was on trial for trying to bite off her ex-boyfriend’s testicles was found not guilty of malicious castration.

According to WITN, a jury also cleared 54-year-old Martinne Delavega on an assault charge during her Thursday hearing.

Delavega’s unidentified ex, who testified Tuesday, claimed he punched her head to stop her as she bit his chest and arms. He also said she ripped open his scrotum during an argument in September 2015.

However, when Delavega took the stand Wednesday, she claimed her actions were in self-defense. When she bit down, she said, she thought she was biting his leg to stop him from hitting and choking her.

“He was extremely angry, yelling, screaming profanities at me,” Delavaga told jurors while on the stand.

“I thought, he's gonna kill me,” said Delavaga. “I couldn't get away from him. I just started biting.”

Her ex-boyfriend said the biting resulted in psychological and physical problems.

“I live in this community. I work in this community. It's embarrassing,” he told jurors.

Jurors deliberated for four hours and cleared Delavega on all charges, which if she had been found guilty, could have resulted in her spending up to eight years in prison.

Delavega’s attorney Matt Silva says the verdict is “a poor definition of victory,” given that she “endured three years of being vilified.”