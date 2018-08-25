The Internet Claims This White Sports Reporter’s Waist-Length Box Braids Proves 'White Privilege'

Fox News reporter, Charissa Thompson had many doing a double take when she was spotted on air at the BIG3 Championship with blonde waist-length box braids.

While it’s not so much of a shock that she’s a White woman wearing braids—because we’ve all seen the Kardashians in their infamous “boxer braids,”—it’s more outrage about the fact that a white reporter has the privilege to wear her in braids in front of News cameras while WOC are often forbidden to have their natural hair on display while on air.

Talk about double standards.

Just think about it, how often do you see a Black woman able to wear box braids or even her naturally curly hair while reporting on the news? Not often, if ever.

Quickly Black Twitter erupted with public opinion, here's what they had to say: