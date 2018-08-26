Multiple People Reported Dead In Jacksonville Madden Tournament Shooting

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A mass shooting took place today (August 26) in Jacksonville, Florida and resulted in a reported four fatalities with an additional 10 injured.
The horrific incident happened at GLHF Game Bar during a qualifying event for a Madden 19 Tournament. Viral video provided by Twitch shows a couple of gamers just seconds before gunfire ring off. You can even see a red dot sight on one of the gamer’s chest before the video switches over to the game in progress.
Several loud gunshots and screaming were heard. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is dead while searches are being conducted to find out if anyone else was involved in the shooting.
One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018
According to the New York Times, an NBA2KLeague player from the Bucks Gaming team was shot. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that the shooter was a gamer who competed in the tournament and lost early on in the competition. He reportedly targeted a few people and shot at least five of them before killing himself.
Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation. We will provide more updates on this story as they become available. As for now, local law enforcement is advising that everyone stay blocks away from the scene of the shooting.
Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images
