Multiple People Reported Dead In Jacksonville Madden Tournament Shooting

A mass shooting took place today (August 26) in Jacksonville, Florida and resulted in a reported four fatalities with an additional 10 injured.

The horrific incident happened at GLHF Game Bar during a qualifying event for a Madden 19 Tournament. Viral video provided by Twitch shows a couple of gamers just seconds before gunfire ring off. You can even see a red dot sight on one of the gamer’s chest before the video switches over to the game in progress.

Several loud gunshots and screaming were heard. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is dead while searches are being conducted to find out if anyone else was involved in the shooting.