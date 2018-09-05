Teen Siblings Ran And Begged For Help After Watching Their Father Shoot And Kill Their Mother

On Monday, two Texas siblings sprinted to a neighbor’s house and begged for help after watching their father shoot and kill their mother.

Officers were called to the Carrollton home around 3 p.m. after the neighbor called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found man standing in the front yard of the home holding a shotgun, reported Dallas Morning News.

Although officers tried to persuade the man to drop the gun, he refused and went back into the home. As police discussed how they should enter the home, they heard a gunshot, police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told the Dallas News.

A SWAT team was then called to the home, where they deployed a robot and drone with a camera. In the video, police saw the bodies of the man and woman.

According to police, Nigel Jerome "Damian" Deriggs, 49, fatally shot his wife, 46-year-old Michelle Deriggs, before killing himself.

The couple's two teenage children were not hurt and were being cared for by relatives, DeVito said.

Damian and Michelle Deriggs married in July 1999, yet they filed for divorce in May 2001, according to court records.

Police said there had been no significant prior calls for service at the Deriggs' address and they are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.