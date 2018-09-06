Mom Who Claimed Dreadlocked Man Kidnapped Her 2-Year-Old Son Admits To Leaving Him To Die In Woods

A Florida mother who reported her 2-year-old son was kidnapped by a man with gold teeth and dreadlocks has admitted to beating the boy and leaving him in the woods to die.

According to authorities, Charisse Stinson, 21, admitted to the hitting her son in the face and causing him to suffer seizures. Stinson was questioned by police in Largo when she confessed to hitting Jordan Belliveau, in the face “during a moment of frustration” after she noticed an unexplained injury to his right leg, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

Stinson said she hit Jordan in the face with the back of her hand, which caused him to slam his head into a wall and suffer seizures. The next day, Jordan’s condition worsened, so Stinson took the boy to a wooded area in the middle of the night and abandoned him.

On Tuesday, Stinson was arrested is now being held without bail at the Pinellas County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

When Stinson first claimed her child was kidnapped on Saturday, investigators spent over 60 hours searching for the boy. The young mother first told police a man named “Antwan” offered her and her son a ride late Saturday. She said while they were in the car, “Antwan” hit her in the face and knocked her unconscious.

She said when she awoke in a park, her son was missing. An Amber Alert was issued in the area and police released a witness sketch of the suspect.

Jordan’s body was found late Tuesday afternoon behind a baseball field at the Largo Sports Complex, the Tampa Bay Times reports.