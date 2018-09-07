Don Jr. Gets Slammed For Trolling Kaepernick By Sharing A Fake Nike Ad With A Picture Of His Dad

Following the roll out of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, social media has been filled with hilarious memes and parodies of the ad. However, the funny spoofs of the ad were ruined and ended when Donald Trump Jr. posted his own version of the ad with his father's image.

Don Jr. released the photo with the caption, "There, fixed it for you. #maga."

On Instagram, Don Jr. shared a Photoshopped version of the ad with a picture of his father. Don kept the text of the original ad to read, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

After the image was posted, it took no time for people to roast Don Jr. and his father in the comments.

"You have got to be kidding. The man looks like he won’t even sacrifice his last roasted potato...." wrote one Instagram user.

Trump was also called out for being a white privileged man who has probably never had to make a true sacrifice.

"You have no idea what it means to sacrifice. The only change in Donald Trump's lifestyle is that he now takes Air Force One instead of his private jet to Mar-A-Lago," commented another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, President Trump has also criticized the Nike ad, saying he didn't feel it was appropriate for the company to use Kaepernick.

"I don’t like what Nike did. I don’t think it’s appropriate what they did. I honor the flag. I honor our national anthem and most of the people in this country feel the same way. They feel the same way," Trump told Fox and Friends' Pete Hegseth.

He's also voiced his disapproval for the ad on Twitter.