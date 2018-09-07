Melania Trump Copies Michelle Obama Yet Again And Says She Too Is A Fan Of ‘Insecure’

Sometimes it seems as if the line "I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops, so I got army pants and flip flops," is actually about Melania Trump and Michelle Obama.

Ever since Melania was exposed for plagiarizing a speech by Michelle, people can't help but notice all the times Melania rips off Michelle. When Issa Rae recently revealed the incredible moment she realized Michelle watched Insecure, it didn't take long for Melania to claim she is also a fan of the show.

While speaking to Glamour, Rae spoke about how the former first lady told her she watches the show.

“I was like, ‘You really watch it?’ She was like, ‘Yes. Sasha and Malia put me on to it,’” Rae told the magazine. “It was like talking to my auntie."

Then Rae went on to say that, “If Melania [Trump] said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore.’”

Shortly after the quote went viral, a spokesperson for Melania claimed the first lady watches the HBO show.