White Officer Who Murdered Botham Shem Jean In His Own Apartment Identified

Police have identified the female officer who says she shot-and-killed a black man in his own apartment because she thought it was her own home.
Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran of the department, has been identified as the cop who killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean, a native of St. Lucia who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.
The Texas Rangers have also announced they’ve postponed seeking a warrant on manslaughter charges against Guyer. This announcement comes just a day after Dallas Police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall said police were pursuing a manslaughter warrant against the officer.
On Thursday (September 6), Guyer, who is white, shot Shem Jean, who is black, while he was in his apartment. She alleges that it was a mistake as her apartment is also in the same complex.
The officer in question is Amber Rene Guyger. She lives on the 3rd floor of the apartment complex where #BothamShemJean was shot. He lived on another floor. Her social media has now been deleted. She has yet to be ‘interviewed’ by police. pic.twitter.com/2ye3lbuoWH— FDMillet (@FrancisDMillet) September 8, 2018
On Saturday, the police department said the Texas Rangers would take over the investigation to "eliminate the appearance of any potential bias" and "they made the decision to postpone pursuing a warrant until they could follow up on information that they received from the interview with the officer,” Hall said in a statement. "On behalf of the Dallas Police Department, we are continuing to pray for Mr. Jean's family, and ask that the community remain patient as this investigation is conducted.”
The police chief couldn’t clarify what "the interaction was between her and the victim. Then at some point she fired her weapon striking the victim," she said. "Right now, there are more questions than answers.”
Photo: Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
