White Officer Who Murdered Botham Shem Jean In His Own Apartment Identified

Police have identified the female officer who says she shot-and-killed a black man in his own apartment because she thought it was her own home.

Amber Guyger, a four-year veteran of the department, has been identified as the cop who killed 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean, a native of St. Lucia who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

The Texas Rangers have also announced they’ve postponed seeking a warrant on manslaughter charges against Guyer. This announcement comes just a day after Dallas Police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall said police were pursuing a manslaughter warrant against the officer.

On Thursday (September 6), Guyer, who is white, shot Shem Jean, who is black, while he was in his apartment. She alleges that it was a mistake as her apartment is also in the same complex.