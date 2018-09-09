Video Captures Moment White Woman Almost Caught The Fade For Playing With A Black Stranger’s Hair

In today's episode of "what in the white foolishness," we bring you a viral video of a white woman who clearly didn't listen to A Seat at the Table.

On Thursday, photographer Dustin Chambers was at an eatery when he noticed a white woman playing with a Black woman's hair.

He immediately pulled out his camera and recorded the incident, which was posted to Twitter.

“I saw her playing with it as I walked in, and decided to film when I realized they didn’t know each other. [The Black woman] says, ‘I’m being very friendly today but please don’t touch my hair.’”