White Cop Who Brutally Gunned Down Botham Jean In His Own Home Previously Shot Another Man

The white Dallas police officer who fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own home was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge.

Although Amber Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail after being taken into custody, she was later released on bond, reported the Associated Press.

On Thursday, Guyger said she killed Jean on after returning home from work. Both Guyger and Jean had apartments at the South Side Flats. When Guyger reported the shooting, she told dispatchers she had mistaken Jean's apartment for her own.

While it remains unclear how Guyger gained entry to Jean’s home, Chief U. Renee Hall did confirm the officer's blood was drawn at the scene so that it could be tested for alcohol and drugs. The results have not yet been released.

According to a 2017 affidavit, Guyger has fired her weapon at someone in the past. On May 12, 2017, the officer shot and wounded Uvaldo Perez.

According to an affidavit in the case filed against Perez, Guyger was on duty when she was called to assist an officer with a suspect. Perez reportedly got out of a car and became combative with Guyger and another officer. During a struggle between Perez and Guyger, she fired her Taser. Perez allegedly wrestled the Taser away from her, prompting her to draw her weapon and fire.

Perez was struck in the abdomen. Guyger was not charged in the 2017 shooting.

S. Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys for Jean's family, said Jean’s loved ones wanted Guyger "to be treated like every other citizen, and where there is evidence that they've committed a crime, that there's a warrant to be issued and an arrest to be made."

On Saturday, Sgt. Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, called for an "open, transparent and full investigation of the event," the Dallas Morning News reported. He said Jean was an "amazing individual" and "if the grand jury deems necessary, this officer should have to answer for her actions in a court of law in Dallas County."