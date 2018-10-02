New Power Couple? Sources Say Cory Booker Is Secretly Dating This Beautiful Black Executive

Senator Cory Booker is typically good at keeping secrets, like his potential presidential run in 2020. However, the New Jersey politician has not been so good at keeping his alleged relationship with an executive under the radar.

According to Page Six, Booker has been cozying up to Chanda Gibson, the executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals. Gibson is a single mother of two boys and first became close with Booker when she worked on his 2002 campaign for mayor of Newark, NJ.

“He’s been dating her on and off for years... No one could understand why he told her their relationship is secret,” a source told Page Six.

Although Gibson did not comment on the rumor, she did once tell Forbes in April she considered Booker her “spiritual adviser.”

Gibson said Booker once told her, “If you want to do something you believe in, quit your job and come help me run for mayor,” and “within eight days, I had quit my job and found myself sleeping on an apartment floor in Newark. I had never been to Newark. I had never been to the East Coast! But I believed in Cory. I believed in what he was trying to do. It felt great being part of this amazing experience.”

Meanwhile, political opponents of Booker are still spreading rumors that he is gay.

“People who think I’m gay, some part of me thinks it’s wonderful. Because I want to challenge people on their homophobia... I say, ‘So what does it ­matter if I am?’” the senator said.