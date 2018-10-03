D.L. Slams Trump For Not Keeping The Same Energy He Had For The Central Park Five For Kavanaugh

D.L. Hughley is not just a comedian anymore. In addition to his many entertainment projects, the Def Jam comedy alum is also one of the top people calling Trump and his cronies out on their bulls—t.

Most recently, D.L. has been attacking the double standard surrounding white men and Black men accused of crimes. As the allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh continue to mount, Donald Trump said this is a "scary time" for men in America who are now being considered guilty until proven innocent.

“Well, it’s a tough thing going on. If you can be an exemplary person for 35 years, and then somebody comes and they say you did this or that, and they give three witnesses, and the three witnesses—at this point—do not corroborate what she was saying. It’s a very scary situation where you’re guilty until proven innocent. My whole life ... my whole life I’ve heard you’re innocent until proven guilty, but now you’re guilty until proven innocent. That is a very, very difficult standard," Trump told reporters at the White House.

What Trump really meant is this is a scary time for white men in America because in the past, the Donald has not hesitated from saying Black men are guilty with no proof.

D.L. reminded everyone of a time when Trump called for the five Black and brown men accused of raping a white jogger in New York—also known as the Central Park 5—to be given the death penalty, even though they were innocent.