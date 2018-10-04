Connie Chung Describes Horrific First Orgasm Occurring When Gyn Who Delivered Her Later Molested Her

The 72-year-old broadcast journalist revealed in a letter to Brett Kavanaugh accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Wednesday (October 3) that she commends the professor for taking a stand against the Supreme Court nominee and revealed her own terror in coming forward publicly about the assault she describes as coming from a “monster.”

“Dear Christine Blasey Ford,” Chung wrote in the letter published in the Washington Post. “I, too, was sexually assaulted — not 36 years ago but about 50 years ago. I have kept my dirty little secret to myself. Silence for five decades.”

Chung recalls that when she was a college student in the 1960s, she went to her gynecologist to received birth control, but never had a gynecological examination. While admitting the details of the events surrounding the alleged assault are fuzzy, the assault is still very clear in her mind.

The journalist says she was still a virgin when she went to see her family doctor, the same man who delivered her as a baby, to get birth-control pills, a diaphragm, or an IUD. She describes the office as “a classic Georgetown 19th-century house” and that the doctor “drew the curtain," and adding, "[He asked] me to remove my clothes below the waist while he sat at his desk by the bay window. When I was ready, he came to the examination area and installed stirrups on one end of the cushioned examination table.

“While I stared at the ceiling, his right index finger massaged my clitoris. With his right middle finger inserted in my vagina, he moved both fingers rhythmically,” she continued in the letter. “He coached me verbally in a soft voice, ‘Just breathe. Ah-ah,’ mimicking the sound of soft breathing. ‘You’re doing fine,’ he assured me.

“Suddenly, to my shock, I had an orgasm for the first time in my life. My body jerked several times. Then he leaned over, kissed me, a peck on my lips, and slipped behind the curtain to his office area,” she concluded. “I don't remember saying anything to him. I could not even look at him. I quickly dressed and drove home.”

Chung believes she remembers telling one of her sisters about the assault but never revealed it to her parents and didn’t file a police report. “I did not report him to authorities. It never crossed my mind to protect other women,” she added.

Connie Chung married Maury Povich in 1984 and says she told her husband about the incident, but can’t recall exactly when she revealed she had been abused. She also applauded Dr. Ford for her bravery and willingness to risk everything to come forward with her allegations.