9-Month-Old Baby Found Safe After 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted Him In The Middle Of The Night

A 9-month-old baby boy who abducted from his Ohio home Monday morning has been found safe and was returned to his mother.

During the early hours of the day, an AMBER Alert for I'zyion Reese was issued by Dayton Police after he was taken by 15-year-old Ty'Kariah Smith, police told ABC22/FOX45.

However, around 11:30 a.m., the alert was canceled after baby I’zyion was found safe.

According to police, Smith was staying with Reese’s family as an overnight guest when she took the baby. Police are still working to determine why the teen, who attends Dayton Public Schools, took the baby and fled.

Before baby's mother, India Reese, was reunited with her son, she told ABC22/FOX45, "I feel like I let my son down.”

"I'd do anything to protect him,” she added.

The teen suspect is in custody, police say.