Video Of Cop At Drake Concert Taking Pic Of Woman’s Butt Sums Up Why Many Don’t Report Assault

Video of a Houston Police Department officer taking pictures of a woman’s butt during a Drake concert has some people debating why women don’t usually feel comfortable reporting sexual assault.

A woman named Jessica told ABC Houston she caught the officer snapping photos of the unsuspecting woman. "He was really oblivious to the fact that there were people above him that could actually see his phone and see what he was doing," she told ABC 13. At the time, Jessica thought the video was funny, so she uploaded it to Twitter, where the video instantly went viral with more than 10,000 retweets and 24,000 likes.

THIS COP JUST TOOK A PICTURE OF SOME ASS AT THE DRAKE CONCERT AND IM CRYING 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D6IIyZt8F3 — ✨ (@HeyChalice) October 3, 2018

"At the time I was like, laughing, I was like, 'Wow, this is like, this is crazy. I can't believe I am actually seeing what I am seeing,’” Jessica added. Later on, Jessica caught up with the woman and explained how the officer was taking photos of her without her consent. The woman, according to Jessica, laughed it off and said she was not offended. However, other people feel the video perfectly represents why women don’t feel comfortable reporting sexual assault or harassment to the police. Filmmaker Reagan Gomez posted the video with an additional caption to bring the point home.

“Why didn’t she go to the police?”



The police: https://t.co/wEJomgiOwM — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) October 4, 2018

Many people agreed with Gomez’s caption and commented about how men who assault or harass women are often the same men that women would need to speak with in order to report such crimes. The Houston Police Department responded to the viral video, saying in part, "We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening." HPD says they have launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Written by Rachel Herron