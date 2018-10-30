Viral Pic Of White Man Holding Black Woman’s Baby Uplifts Many While Others Say It’s Not That Deep

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A photo of a white man holding a Black woman’s sleeping baby while she fills out forms has gone viral. While many people find the image heartwarming and symbolic of a better time, many question why white people being decent to Black people is worthy of celebration.
The photo was taken by Alabama woman Natasha Wilson, who was sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room, reported Good Morning America.
"I was sitting in the waiting room at the doctor's office, a lady walked in with a sleeping baby on her shoulder," Wilson told GMA.
Wilson said the mother was struggling to figure out how to hold the baby and do the paperwork at the same time.
"That's when this gentleman from across the room spoke up and said, 'Ma'am, would you like for me to hold that baby for you while you do that?' The mother smiled with relief and answered, 'That would be wonderful!'"
Wilson told "GMA" the gentleman "went over and picked up the sleeping baby and sat and hummed to him and rocked him until he was called back to his room. This was something I had never witnessed in my life. I have seven of my own children and people just don't normally offer help anymore to someone they don't know."
The woman in the photo, eventually identified as Jade West, is black. The baby is Jayce Billings. The man who held him is Joe Hale, who is white.
"I felt relieved and appreciated at the fact that he wanted to help, he seemed really genuine," West told "GMA" of Hale. "He talked about how he never stops being a 'paw paw' and how he loved kids and just about my baby in general! He was literally just loving on him and talking to him as if he was his own grandchild and had known him his whole life. He was just the sweetest."
Wilson said she wishes people would see people for people and not color.
"For a stranger, a white man at that, asking a young black mother if he could hold her baby to help her out, then the way he loved on that baby like it was his own, it almost puts me to tears every time I think about the love you could see radiate from him for that baby," she said.
Although many found the photo uplifting, the viral photo was gained a different response when it was posted to The Shade Room.
“White people get so much praise for showing basic human decency to black people. The world we live in,” commented one person.
“Sad thing is this shouldn’t be a big deal…it should be the norm,” wrote another.
“Y’all can’t even enjoy a kind gesture without ruining it with cynicism,” commented someone in response.
(Photo: Good Morning America)
