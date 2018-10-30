Viral Pic Of White Man Holding Black Woman’s Baby Uplifts Many While Others Say It’s Not That Deep

A photo of a white man holding a Black woman’s sleeping baby while she fills out forms has gone viral. While many people find the image heartwarming and symbolic of a better time, many question why white people being decent to Black people is worthy of celebration.

The photo was taken by Alabama woman Natasha Wilson, who was sitting in a doctor’s office waiting room, reported Good Morning America.

"I was sitting in the waiting room at the doctor's office, a lady walked in with a sleeping baby on her shoulder," Wilson told GMA.

Wilson said the mother was struggling to figure out how to hold the baby and do the paperwork at the same time.

"That's when this gentleman from across the room spoke up and said, 'Ma'am, would you like for me to hold that baby for you while you do that?' The mother smiled with relief and answered, 'That would be wonderful!'"

Wilson told "GMA" the gentleman "went over and picked up the sleeping baby and sat and hummed to him and rocked him until he was called back to his room. This was something I had never witnessed in my life. I have seven of my own children and people just don't normally offer help anymore to someone they don't know."