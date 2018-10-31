Michelle Obama Sits Down With Angela Rye For BET News Special ‘Our Vote. Our Power.’

With under a week before the midterm elections, the women discussed the importance of making our voices heard.

Published 1 week ago

When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama recently sat down with BET News Special Correspondent Angela Rye to discuss why it is so important to vote in the midterms and every election.

In the "Our Vote. Our Power." midterm elections special for BET News, Rye appeared before a live studio audience in our Times Square studio. Throughout the episode, Rye spoke with an all-star panel. At the end of the special, which can be viewed above, Rye had a special one-on-one interview with the former first lady, who is the co-chair for When We All Vote.

Transcript from the When We All Vote website:

“When We All Vote— a new national, nonpartisan not-for-profit— brings together citizens, institutions, and organizations to spark a conversation about our rights and responsibilities in shaping our democracy. Namely, the responsibility of registering and voting. When We All Vote’s co-chairs are some of America’s most trusted voices, including Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw. Join the conversation by talking to friends, family, and neighbors about the importance of their voice and their vote. Because When We All Vote, we can change the world.”

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: BET Networks)

