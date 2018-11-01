Bi-Racial Blackface Debate Sparked And Slammed After Madison Pettis' And Others' Beyonce Costumes

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Madison Pettis attends Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party at Goya Studios on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

While many defended bi-racial people going heavier on the bronzer for Halloween looks, others argued there's no need to darken your skin.

Even after Halloween the debate surrounding blackface on the holiday rages on. When actress Madison Pettis posted an image of herself as Coachella Beyonce, some questioned if she inappropriately darkened her skin.

Pettis shared an image of herself rocking Bey's iconic college sweatshirt and jean short outfit from Coachella this year. 

Many who are familiar with Pettis, who is bi-racial, called her out for unnecessarily darkening her skin. 

"I’m sorry but just bc you’re black doesn’t mean you have the right to change your skin tone," commented one person under the photo.

Another person asked, "how is this not blackface," while someone else commented, "what in the blackface is this."

When someone commented, "race is not a costume," Madison fired back with "I'm half black, this is my actual skin color lol."

While it's no secret that white people in blackface is an obvious offense, the topic of light skin Black people or bi-racial people darkening their skin is becoming more widely discussed. When Zoe Saldana appeared in a Nina Simone biopic with darker skin and when photos of Drake in blackface were leaked by Pusha T, many argued that it doesn't matter if you're black, blackface is wrong. 

However, there was a large number of people coming to Madison's defense, arguing that the criticism being aimed at her is overblown. 

"Go back and look at her other posts! Her naturally darker skin, naturally curly hair. She's mixed. Black and white. And she has every right to slay this #QueenB outfit just like she did. Before you go all 'Race is not a costume' bullshit on her, check your facts first," wrote one fan. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

