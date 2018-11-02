‘South Park Susan’ Finally Turns Herself Into Police After Harassing Black Women Waiting For AAA

Susan Westwood was wanted for assaulting and threatening Leisa and Mary Garris on Oct. 19 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte.

On Oct. 30, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system; however, police were unable to located Westwood. but officers were not originally able to find her. Then on Saturday, the 51-year-old turned herself in to the Sunset Beach Police Department in coastal North Carolina. She was then transported to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department and served with the outstanding misdemeanor warrant as well as four criminal summons, reported Kron4.

During the encounter, Westwood, who is white, threatened to pull out her “concealed weapon,” racially harassed the woman, and also called 911 to falsely accuse the women of trying to break into apartments.

In the video, the woman, who was identified as 51-year-old Susan Westwood, approaches the women who were waiting for the car service outside the apartment complex where one of them lives. Westwood called the women "b***h" and went as far as to ask, "Is your baby daddy here?"

Westwood goes on to mention her "$125,000-a-year job" and proclaims herself as "white and hot" and "fabulous."

According to WBTV, Westwood now has a criminal summons issued for her on two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.

Additionally, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they signed a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system against Westwood Tuesday.

On Oct. 19, police say Westwood called 911 to falsely claim that individuals near her residence were trying to break into nearby residences.

“There are folks that are trying to break in. They’re trying to get in the apartments. I’m trying to do it in a very clandestine manner because it’s actually on Fairview Road,” Westwood told police. “They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before - but they are African-American.”

In addition to those criminal complaints, Westwood has reportedly been fired from her job at Charter Communications, according to Patrick Paterno, the director of public relations Carolina region for Charter.

