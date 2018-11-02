Al Roker Tweets ‘I Can Be Doc Brown And Not Color My Skin’ When Megyn Kelly Fans Slam His Costume

attends the NBC "Today" Halloween 2018 at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2018 in New York City.

Al Roker Tweets ‘I Can Be Doc Brown And Not Color My Skin’ When Megyn Kelly Fans Slam His Costume

The TODAY host gave a good old "bless your heart" to people attacking him for dressing as a white character.

Published 5 days ago

Al Roker found himself defending his decision to dress as "Back to the Future" character Doc Brown when Megyn Kelly sympathizers called him a “hypocrite.” 

On the Halloween broadcast of the "Today" show, the co-hosts all dressed as the '80s most iconic movie characters and music stars. Roker went as a character made famous by Christopher Lloyd, who is white.

Many trolls then began attacking Roker for criticizing Kelly, the former host whose show was canceled after her comments on blackface. Some viewers asked why Roker could dress as a white character but Kelly was fired for saying blackface was fine on Halloween.

Roker, who was assumedly fed up with the hate, tweeted out one final message to everyone trying to equate his dressing as a character without altering his skin tone to blackface.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC