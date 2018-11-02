Al Roker Tweets ‘I Can Be Doc Brown And Not Color My Skin’ When Megyn Kelly Fans Slam His Costume

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Al Roker found himself defending his decision to dress as "Back to the Future" character Doc Brown when Megyn Kelly sympathizers called him a “hypocrite.”
On the Halloween broadcast of the "Today" show, the co-hosts all dressed as the '80s most iconic movie characters and music stars. Roker went as a character made famous by Christopher Lloyd, who is white.
Many trolls then began attacking Roker for criticizing Kelly, the former host whose show was canceled after her comments on blackface. Some viewers asked why Roker could dress as a white character but Kelly was fired for saying blackface was fine on Halloween.
Roker, who was assumedly fed up with the hate, tweeted out one final message to everyone trying to equate his dressing as a character without altering his skin tone to blackface.
(Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images)
