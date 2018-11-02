NBC Staff Furious Megyn Kelly Apologized To White NY Housewives Star But Not Her Black Co-Hosts

Even though her show is off the air, Megyn Kelly is still finding a way to infuriate the staff at NBC.

According to Us Weekly, the former TODAY host reached out to Luann de Lesseps, a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, for bringing up the controversy surrounding her Diana Ross Halloween costume.

Luann was slapped after a RHONY episode showed her wearing what appeared to be blackface for the costume. The reality star denied the claims and said she was wearing bronzer.

Now, an inside source at NBC says Kelly texted Luann to apologize for dragging her into the blackface controversy during the October 23 episode of her show.

The countess reportedly responded to Kelly to let her know she wasn’t mad about anything that happened and that she never thought it was the journalist’s fault and she totally understood.

While Luann may have not been hurt by the ordeal, several staff members at NBC say Kelly still has not addressed her Black co-stars.

“NBC staff is shocked that she would reach out to Luann, but say nothing to any of the people she actually offended with her comment,” a source told the Daily Mail.

After saying blackface was not racist on Halloween as long as it’s part of a character, Megyn Kelly Today was officially canceled on Friday, October 26.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors,” a spokesperson for NBC News said in a statement.

Kelly’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also maintained that the former Fox News anchor “remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing.”