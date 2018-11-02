Two Teens Discovered They Both Had Sexual Relationships With The Same Teacher Then Told His Wife

Two Florida high school students were both having a sexual relationship with a science teacher. When the girls found out they were sleeping with the same man, they sought revenge by telling his wife.

The unidentified teens, who attended Fletcher High School, also told police they had sex with Corey French, 30, at the school and in his home, according to a report by the Duval County School Board obtained by WJXT.

The 16- and 17-year-old students said they didn’t confront his wife until they found out that French was having sex with both of them. When they reported the affairs to his wife, they even brought pictures as evidence.

French was arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual activity in September. Police said both girls told investigators they had consensual sex with French while he was their teacher between 2015 and 2017.

Although the girls told his wife and police about the relationships, they are now refusing to press charges.

“The number one reason we will see is that they don’t want to bring any more attention to themselves or to their families,” attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with the case, told WJXT. “They’re victims of crimes, and it’s a difficult being a victim of a crime.”

“What we do see so many times are young people who believe that they’re in love, young people who believe this is a relationship that’s going to continue,” he added.

District officials learned of the allegations in March, WJAX reports.

“Following that notification, Mr. French was immediately pulled from his classroom responsibility and assigned to a temporary role with no student contact,” district officials said in a statement. “Mr. French resigned from his teaching position upon notification of the district’s recommendation of termination.”

French has pleaded not guilty and remains free after posting bond. He’s expected to return to court on Nov. 14, WJXT reported.