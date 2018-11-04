A Mother's Boyfriend Allegedly Beat Her Two-Year-Old Daughter To Death With A Belt After He Sexually Assaulted Her

September 18, 2018 - Conway, South Carolina, United States - A historical marker describing the high water mark from a flood in 1928 is seen in a flooded area near downtown Conway, South Carolina on September 18, 2018. The Waccamaw River is causing extensive flooding in the Conway area in the wake of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A Mother's Boyfriend Allegedly Beat Her Two-Year-Old Daughter To Death With A Belt After He Sexually Assaulted Her

21-year-old Tiaundra Christon and boyfriend, 32-year-old Kenny Hewett, then reportedly dumped the girl's body in a bayou.

Published 2 days ago

A two-year-old Texas girl was allegedly sexually assaulted before being beaten to death.

Court documents reveal that Hazana Anderson was reportedly struck with a belt multiple times by her mother, 21-year-old Tiaundra Christon, and her mother’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Kenny Hewett on October 19.

Subsequently, the tried to put her in a cold bath after realizing she was unconscious. When they recognized that she was dead, Christon drove around with her daughter’s body in her car for three days before dumping her body in a bayou and reporting her missing.

The family lives in College Station. Christon told the Department of Public Safety that the three were staying at the Downtowner Inns and Suites hotel in Houston from October 17 to October 20.

According to an affidavit viewed by the Daily Mail, Hewett took the toddler to get food on the 19th. When they returned minutes later, Hazana was crying, prompting Hewett to beat her with a belt. He then ordered the girl’s mother to hit her with the belt and when she wasn’t doing it hard enough, Hewett began beating her again.

Christon allegedly said that she noticed signs of sexual assault on the child when she was removing her clothes. When the couple realized the child was cold to the touch, they tried to use a hair dryer to raise her body temperature, but it ended up burning her skin instead.

Christon told the police she kept the Hazana’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and under the back passenger floorboard of her car for three days.

Christon was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, child endangerment, and giving a false report to police. She is currently in the Brazos County Jail with a $750,000 bail. Hewett was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse. He is being held with a bail set at $500,000.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

Carl Weber's The Family Business

Tuesday, Nov. 13 9/8C

A Family That Knows

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC