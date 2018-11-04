A Mother's Boyfriend Allegedly Beat Her Two-Year-Old Daughter To Death With A Belt After He Sexually Assaulted Her

Court documents reveal that Hazana Anderson was reportedly struck with a belt multiple times by her mother, 21-year-old Tiaundra Christon, and her mother’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Kenny Hewett on October 19.

Subsequently, the tried to put her in a cold bath after realizing she was unconscious. When they recognized that she was dead, Christon drove around with her daughter’s body in her car for three days before dumping her body in a bayou and reporting her missing.

The family lives in College Station. Christon told the Department of Public Safety that the three were staying at the Downtowner Inns and Suites hotel in Houston from October 17 to October 20.

According to an affidavit viewed by the Daily Mail, Hewett took the toddler to get food on the 19th. When they returned minutes later, Hazana was crying, prompting Hewett to beat her with a belt. He then ordered the girl’s mother to hit her with the belt and when she wasn’t doing it hard enough, Hewett began beating her again.

Christon allegedly said that she noticed signs of sexual assault on the child when she was removing her clothes. When the couple realized the child was cold to the touch, they tried to use a hair dryer to raise her body temperature, but it ended up burning her skin instead.

Christon told the police she kept the Hazana’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and under the back passenger floorboard of her car for three days.

Christon was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse, child endangerment, and giving a false report to police. She is currently in the Brazos County Jail with a $750,000 bail. Hewett was arrested and charged with tampering with a corpse. He is being held with a bail set at $500,000.