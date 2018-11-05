Trump Slammed For Using Music By Rihanna, Pharrell, And Other Black Artists At His ‘Tragic Rallies’

For someone who loves to insult the intelligence and skills of Black public figures, Donald Trump sure does love using Black music to get the crowd hyped at his rallies.

In the past, Trump was criticized for using the song "Happy" by Pharell at this rallies. After discovering that his music was being used Pharell took legal action to ensure his work would never be associated with this presidency again.

Recently, Rihanna was made aware that "Please Don't Stop The Music" was being used as pre-show music at Trump's rally in Chattanooga.

The Washington Post's White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker tweeted, "Rihanna’s 'Don’t Stop the Music' is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it."

Rihanna quickly responded that Trump won't be using her music for much longer.