Prayers Up! Man Behind ‘What Are Those?’ Meme Mysteriously Dies ‘In His Sleep’ At Age 31

Social media comedian Young Busco, who started the “What are those?” meme, reportedly died on Sunday at the young age of 31.
Busco, whose real name is Brandon Moore, was a father of five. His mother, Valerie Cooper, confirmed the tragic news to Facebook writing, “My only child…. My faith will not falter!!!! Lord be my peace.”
“I cant believe that the earth is still moving when I feel as though my world has stopped…..Lord be my peace…..” she wrote in a separate post.
Although a cause of death is unknown at this time, the Daily Mail reported Busco died “in his sleep.”
Back in 2015, the Berkeley native was catapulted to internet stardom when he mocked a police officer’s shoes on video. During the exchange, Busco asked the officer “What are those?” in reference to his thick boots.
The vine clip immediately went viral and was quickly remixed and adapted by nearly everyone.
In August 2015, Michael Jordan was at the center of a “what are those?” joke at a Flight School basketball summer camp. In Marvel’s 2018 film Black Panther, the line was used by Shuri on her brother.
During an interview with the Huffington Post, Busco explained why he wished he would have trademarked his intellectual property.
“I feel good I created something that’ll be with the world forever, but then I feel bad because I didn’t handle my business part correctly,” he admitted to the publication in March. “…I would’ve put my watermark on the video. I would’ve put my face on the video when I did it. I would’ve copyrighted it. I would’ve done a whole lot of s— different.”
“I didn’t expect for it to do all of that. I didn’t know it was gonna do all that. So I didn’t know. It took off right underneath my feet.”
(Photo: Young Busco via Instagram)
