Prayers Up! Man Behind ‘What Are Those?’ Meme Mysteriously Dies ‘In His Sleep’ At Age 31

Social media comedian Young Busco, who started the “What are those?” meme, reportedly died on Sunday at the young age of 31.

Busco, whose real name is Brandon Moore, was a father of five. His mother, Valerie Cooper, confirmed the tragic news to Facebook writing, “My only child…. My faith will not falter!!!! Lord be my peace.”

“I cant believe that the earth is still moving when I feel as though my world has stopped…..Lord be my peace…..” she wrote in a separate post.

Although a cause of death is unknown at this time, the Daily Mail reported Busco died “in his sleep.”

Back in 2015, the Berkeley native was catapulted to internet stardom when he mocked a police officer’s shoes on video. During the exchange, Busco asked the officer “What are those?” in reference to his thick boots.