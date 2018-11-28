Cindy Hyde-Smith Win Has Niecy Nash And Others Reposting Governor’s Black Abortion Rates Comment

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is the projected winner of the Mississippi Senate runoff against former congressman and Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, according to the Associated Press. Her victory comes to a shock to many people who felt her “public hanging” comment was disgusting and disqualifying.

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the Senate earlier this year after GOP Sen. Thad Cochran stepped down, was heavily scrutinized for telling a supporter, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row.” Hyde-Smith was criticized for making the comment, especially considering Mississippi’s long history of lynching Blacks.

When the Senator came under fire for the racially charged remark, the state’s governor, Phil Bryant, came to her defense by saying people should be more outraged by the millions of Black babies getting aborted every year, which he called “genocide.”

After Hyde-Smith’s victory, a clip of her refusal to take accountability for the statement and Byrant’s remark went viral again. Actress Niecy Nash slammed both politicians for the racist press conference.