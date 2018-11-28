Video Shows Black Man Get Arrested In His Front Yard After Helping A Drunk Neighbor Walk Home

When a Maryland man came home and found a man passed out from intoxication in his front yard, he did what any good neighbor would do and helped the man home. Once the man returned home, there were police officers waiting for him, and it wasn’t because they wanted to thank him for his effort.

Samir Ahmed, of Silver Spring, told reporters he found a man passed out near his front yard this month and helped him get home. Once he got back, he found Montgomery County police officers looking to assist the inebriated individual, reported the New York Post.

According to court documents, an officer allegedly “detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating” from Ahmed. Police said Ahmed then denied possessing any drugs and resisted arrest.

Video captured by neighbors shows four officers then searched Ahmed.

Ahmed was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and given a January court date. Police say officers found a small bag of marijuana, yet his lawyer says officers couldn’t have smelled unburned marijuana from inside Ahmed’s pocket.