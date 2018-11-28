Video Shows Black Man Get Arrested In His Front Yard After Helping A Drunk Neighbor Walk Home

Video Shows Black Man Get Arrested In His Front Yard After Helping A Drunk Neighbor Walk Home

Police say Samir Ahmed smelled like marijuana, but his lawyer says that's not true.

When a Maryland man came home and found a man passed out from intoxication in his front yard, he did what any good neighbor would do and helped the man home. Once the man returned home, there were police officers waiting for him, and it wasn’t because they wanted to thank him for his effort.

Samir Ahmed, of Silver Spring, told reporters he found a man passed out near his front yard this month and helped him get home. Once he got back, he found Montgomery County police officers looking to assist the inebriated individual, reported the New York Post.

According to court documents, an officer allegedly “detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating” from Ahmed. Police said Ahmed then denied possessing any drugs and resisted arrest.

Video captured by neighbors shows four officers then searched Ahmed.

Ahmed was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and given a January court date. Police say officers found a small bag of marijuana, yet his lawyer says officers couldn’t have smelled unburned marijuana from inside Ahmed’s pocket.

(((PLEASE SHARE AND TAG)))) On Saturday November,17,2018 at 11:00am I was locked out my house, so I called a Lyft to a friends house. While I was outside I realized that an intoxicated man had just fell down right by my front yard. I asked if he was okay,but he was so drunk he could barely talk. So I lifted him up and took him home. While walking him home I asked why was he drinking so much, so early in the morning. Unfortunately he was grieving the loss of his brother who passed away a few days ago. I knocked on the door and made sure he got inside home safely then walked back home. When i returned home i seen there where police men and firefighters outside my house. I asked “is there a fire”. The officer responded saying they where called there because someone was intoxicated and needed medical attention. Apparently before I had seen the drunk guy he was unconscious in somebodies lawn.I explained how I carried him home, and showed my ID to prove that I lived on the residence. After answering all there questions in a respectful manner, one the officers said”I think you’re the intoxicated one”. I was later arrested as seen my in the video but was never told what for till literally 3 hours later. I’m currently fighting four charges and Fox 5, NBC, and CBS won’t shed light on this situation SO PLEASE SHARE! Shout out to the Peters family for recording and all the love and support they showed through this situation.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: WTOP)

