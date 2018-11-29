Southwest Apologizes After Staff Mocked Girl Named Abcde But Some Say Her Mother Is To Blame

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Southwest Airlines was forced to issue an apology to a Texas mother after an employee mocked her 5-year-old daughter's name, which is Abcde (pronounced "Ab-city"). While everyone agrees the child should not have been teased, some people are criticizing the mother for the unusual name.
Traci Redford told ABC7 she and Abcde were flying from California to their home in Texas a few weeks ago when the gate agent who took the girl’s boarding pass began laughing at her name.
"The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees," Redford told ABC7. "So I turned around and said, 'Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I'd appreciate if you'd just stop."
Redford also claimed her daughter asked why the staff was laughing at her.
"She said, 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it's unfortunate," she said.
The irate mother told the local news station the gate agent allegedly took a photo of the girl's boarding pass and posted it on social media. Redford said that "after two weeks of doing a formal complaint, Southwest hadn't done anything."
However, in a statement to BuzzFeed News, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Mainz said the company offered a "sincere apology to the family" and said the employee's social media post "is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility" expected of employees.
“[Southwest] followed up with the Employee involved, and while we do not disclose personnel actions publicly, we are using this as an opportunity to reinforce our policies and emphasize our expectations for all Employees," Mainz said.
"We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online," he added.
Of course no adult should be mocking a child, but people on Twitter surprisingly had little criticism for the employee. In fact, many questioned why Redford was so surprised something like this could have happened.
