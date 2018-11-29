Southwest Apologizes After Staff Mocked Girl Named Abcde But Some Say Her Mother Is To Blame

Southwest Airlines was forced to issue an apology to a Texas mother after an employee mocked her 5-year-old daughter's name, which is Abcde (pronounced "Ab-city"). While everyone agrees the child should not have been teased, some people are criticizing the mother for the unusual name.

Traci Redford told ABC7 she and Abcde were flying from California to their home in Texas a few weeks ago when the gate agent who took the girl’s boarding pass began laughing at her name.

"The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees," Redford told ABC7. "So I turned around and said, 'Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I'd appreciate if you'd just stop."

Redford also claimed her daughter asked why the staff was laughing at her.

"She said, 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it's unfortunate," she said.