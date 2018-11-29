Woman Arrested After Farting In Store And Pulling Knife On Customer Who Complained About It

Next time someone farts in public, think twice before making a complaint.

On Sunday, Shanetta Yvette Wilson, 37 was waiting in the checkout line of a Dollar General store in Florida when passed gas loud enough for another customer to say something. The customer, John Walker, then got into a verbal dispute “in reference to the defendant farting loudly,” according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit.

Wilson then allegedly pulled a small “lock back knife” from her purse, “opened the knife and told the victim she was going to ‘gut’ him,” the police report said.

After pulling out the knife, she then pulled back her right hand with the knife as if she was going to attack the victim, the report continued.

Walker was “in fear that he was going to be stabbed by the defendant,” the affidavit read.

After police were called, and Wilson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, reported the Miami Herald.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach. Her bail was set at $2,500.