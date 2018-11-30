Four Officers Indicted After They Planned To Beat Protesters And Ended Up Assaulting Undercover Cop

Once St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, residents and officials in the area prepared for massive demonstrations in the community. While no one expected the protests to grow violent, several St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers were planning to attack demonstrators regardless.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers attacked a protester in the days following Stockley’s acquittal. Little did the officers know that the protester, who was kicked and beaten with a riot baton even though he followed orders, was a 22-year-old undercover cop.

The officer, who was only named as L.H., was kicked in the face so hard his jaw became inflamed, leaving him unable to eat. L.H. wound up losing about 20 pounds from the injury. Additionally, he sustained a 2-centimeter hole that went through his face and an injury to his tailbone.

The indictment also claims that before the attack, the officers “expressed disdain” for protesters and “excitement about using unjustified force against them and going undetected while doing so” in several text message.

“It’s gonna get IGNORANT tonight!!” Boone texted the day the verdict was read. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these s—heads once the sun goes down and nobody can tell us apart!!!!”

A fourth officer, Bailey Colletta, was also indicted for lying to a federal grand jury in attempt to cover up the attack.

After learning they attacked an undercover officer, the three officers lied about the arrest by claiming L.H. resisted, the indicted read. They also made an attempt to contact L.H. and stop him from pursuing legal action.

Colletta, who is a female officer, initially denied knowing Hall and lied when saying he was “brought to the ground very gently.” Colletta and Hays were romantically involved at the time of the incident.

The officers face 20 years in prison if convicted, although we all know they will likely not serve a day.