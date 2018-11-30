Mom Faked Daughter’s Death And Held Memorial Before Daughter Found An Obituary And Exposed Her Lie

A Missouri mother held a celebration of life service to mourn the death of her 21-year-old daughter, the only problem is her daughter is alive, well, and living just hours away from where the memorial service was held.

Brittany Johnson-Webster, who was raised by her grandparents, said she learned about her own “passing” when she saw her photo on an obituary, reported WTSP.

"They had pictures of me blown up into posters that said rest in peace Brittany, and my aunt eventually had obtained one of the obituaries and sent pictures of it," Johnson-Webster told the local news station.

This obituary read "Brittany finished her story on October 27, 2018. She was called to meet all the loving animal babies on the other side of the rainbow."

"I was kind of stunned. It was a whole rush of emotions," Johnson-Webster told WTSP.

She said she was saddened to see her mother manipulate the feelings of other people.

"My brother actually died and here my mom is faking my death. You know I was upset, I was angry, but more than anything, I was sad," she said.

The memorial service was held at the Ferguson Heights Church of Christ on Nov. 10, 2018 and representatives from the church said they had no idea the service was a sham. During the ceremony, there were several remarks.

"She claimed I died in a car accident and the next day someone had pulled out in front of me and I slammed on my brake and spun out three times, and all I could think was I'm going to die, my mom's speaking my death into existence," said Johnson-Webster.

Brittany has no idea why her unnamed mother lied but she says money could have been a motivation.

"I apologize for her actions. It's messed up, but she ended up scamming you guys out of some money, you know just trying to make you feel bad."

Brittany said she sent a message to her mother, who has a history of drug abuse.

"'What's wrong with you? You faked my death.' But she hasn't even looked at the message or anything," said Johnson-Webster.

According to Johnson-Webster, her mother has not reached out or responded to any messages. Now, she fears that her mother, who has gone missing, may be in need of help and is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Ferguson police.