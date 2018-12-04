Private Autopsy Shows Police Shot EJ Bradford 3 Times In The Back As He Ran From Mall Shooting

After the family of Emantic “E.J." Bradford learned the 21-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer during a mall shooting, they made their own arrangements to have the body examined. Now, attorneys for Bradford’s family say the private medical review, which was released Monday, shows Bradford was shot three times from behind.

Last month, E.J. was fatally shot by Hoover police, who were responding to reports of gunfire in the Riverchase Galleria mall. Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the Bradford family, said at Monday’s news conference Monday that Bradford while he was running away, reported AL.com.

The exam, conducted by chief forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell, was also shown to Crump said. Mitchell met with Chief Medical Examiner of Jefferson County Dr. Gregory Davis and reviewed all autopsy photographs before observing the body.

Based on the results, Bradford was shot three times; once in the head, once in the neck, and once in the back. All of the bullets entered from behind and had an upward trajectory.

“There is a laceration of the right side of the face at the eyebrow consistent with falling face forward on the right side of the head,” Crump said at the news conference. “The cause of death is gunshot wound of the head. The manner of death is homicide.”

Immediately after the shooting, police falsely identified Bradford as a suspect who “a suspect brandishing a pistol.” They later corrected the statement and said Bradford “may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, [but] he likely did not fire the rounds" that wounded an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis announced Monday that evidence from the shooting, including police body camera footage and/or mall surveillance video, will not be released at this time.

"We couldn’t agree more with Attorney Crump’s call for a thorough and complete investigation and for witnesses to come forward to assist in the search for the truth. We also agree with his call to refrain from speculation until the investigation is completed. Our sympathies are with the Bradford family as they, the community, and the City of Hoover, await ALEA’s complete investigation.

“To ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we’re continuing to respect ALEA’s request to not release further information. We want everyone who lives in, works in or visits Hoover to know that we are committed to the safety of our city, to healing from these tragic events and to the transparency of the ongoing investigation,” police said.

A week after the incident, police arrested man suspected of being responsible for the gunshots. Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, was charged with attempted murder.