Here’s Why Pictures Of Babies In Helmets Are All Over Your TL And How Chrissy Teigen Started It All

If you are on the 10 million people who follow Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, then you may have noticed an up-tick in photos of babies in helmets all over your timeline.

On Monday, the mom-of-two, posted that her and John Legend’s infant son, Miles Theodore, is required to wear a helmet to help his “adorable slightly misshapen head,” as she humorously put it. “Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she tweeted. “So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

While it may seem unusual or rare for a baby to have to wear a helmet, it’s actually more common than you’d think. The condition, known as Plagiocephaly, occurs when a baby’s head flattens because its malleable and soft skull plates become flat. Also called flat head syndrome, the condition is not a health risk or dangerous. In fact, it’s usually attributed to staying in one position, like lying down. Teigen then posted two adorable photos of little 6-month-old Miles and unknowingly started an adorable thread of helmet wearing babies.

The helmets, which push the babies' cheeks forward ever-so-slightly, makes the tots look like living Cabbage Patch dolls. Now, let's add picture of babies in helmets to the list of things we didn't know we needed.

Written by BET Staff