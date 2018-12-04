Michelle Obama Gave Meghan Markle Pregnancy Tips In Secret Meeting At "Becoming" London Tour Stop

It looks like our favorite British and American Black royals finally had a chance to meet!

On Monday evening, Michelle Obama touched down in London for her Becoming book tour. While fans of the former first lady waited to take their seats, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle secretly met with the best-selling author backstage at the Southbank Centre.

According to the Evening Standard, the women discussed everything from women’s empowerment to motherhood.

“They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities,” a source told the news outlet. “They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls’ education.”

The former FLOTUS also advised the 37-year-old "to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything," according to the Daily Mail.

Mrs. Obama dined and worked with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. Before leaving office, President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama were invited to a private dinner with William and Kate.

This was also the evening Prince George met Obama wearing his pajamas and a bathrobe.

Harry also hosted Michelle, Malia, and Sasha for tea at Kensington Palace in June 2015.

While there’s no dying the special relationship between the Obamas and the Royal Family, the 44th first family was noticeably missing from the nuptials between Harry and Meghan.