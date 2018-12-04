Video Of White Woman Donned ‘Target Teresa’ Berating Black Customers Saying ‘You Don’t Belong Here’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A group of Black friends shopping in Target recorded the infuriating moment a white women harassed them, saying they “don’t belong here” and accusing them of inappropriately talking about sex in public.
In the video, which was posted to Facebook on Friday, and subsequently deleted, the woman — who was nicknamed “Target Teresa” — walked over to the friends and began hurling accusations.
“You were talking about sex in public. Are you having sex in public because that’s what you screamed out loud,” Target Teresa said in the video.
When the women tried to explain that they were talking about Eartha Kitt’s character in “Boomerang,” Teresa wasn’t hearing it.
“I didn’t realize talking about sex in public was normal. I know you’re trained on lying. You’re perfect for the court system because you’re all trained liars,” she said.
Target Teresa also called the women “abusive,” even though the only person harassing strangers for no reason was her.
One of the Black women, told Yahoo Lifestyle she was “confused” by the interaction.
“My cousin and I were visiting my best friend from out of state and we stopped by Target to buy a phone charger,” she said. “I told my friend to try on a hat that looked like something Eartha Kitt’s character would wear in the film and she said no because her character had sex with a younger man.”
Then Target Teresa appeared from nowhere.
“She told us, ‘You shouldn’t be talking about sex,’” the woman told the outlet. “We were confused — then, she came around the corner with her shopping cart and started ranting, ‘You don’t belong here’ and calling our conversation inappropriate.”
(Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
