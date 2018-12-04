Video Of White Woman Donned ‘Target Teresa’ Berating Black Customers Saying ‘You Don’t Belong Here’

A group of Black friends shopping in Target recorded the infuriating moment a white women harassed them, saying they “don’t belong here” and accusing them of inappropriately talking about sex in public.

In the video, which was posted to Facebook on Friday, and subsequently deleted, the woman — who was nicknamed “Target Teresa” — walked over to the friends and began hurling accusations.

“You were talking about sex in public. Are you having sex in public because that’s what you screamed out loud,” Target Teresa said in the video.

When the women tried to explain that they were talking about Eartha Kitt’s character in “Boomerang,” Teresa wasn’t hearing it.

“I didn’t realize talking about sex in public was normal. I know you’re trained on lying. You’re perfect for the court system because you’re all trained liars,” she said.