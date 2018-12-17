Award-Winning Johns Hopkins Doctor Killed In Fiery Hit-And-Run

An award winning Baltimore doctor was killed in a fiery car accident after another motorist caused a multiple-car pile-up and fled the scene.

According to Baltimore County police, a Subaru went through a green light when an Acura crashed into the vehicle, causing it to hit another car and go up in flames.

"There was an Acura traveling on Falls Road. It was approaching the intersection of Greenspring Valley Road when it collided with the Subaru that caused the Subaru to collide into a third vehicle, which also happened to be an Acura," Baltimore County police Cpl. Shawn Vinson told WBAL-TV.

After the Acura, which initiated contact, hit a fire hydrant, the driver got out and fled the on foot. police said.

Police later found the driver, who was identified as Jason William Hines, 31, of Towson. He was placed into custody.

"The driver of the Acura that went through the red signal at the collision, he actually jumped out of the car and ran from the scene, but our officers were able to locate him shortly thereafter," Vinson added.

Hines is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

Dr. Nadia Dominique Morgan, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan, a Jamaican-born recipient of the 2016 American College of Rheumatology Distinguished Fellow Award, was an instructor of medicine in the division of rheumatology at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Johns Hopkins said Morgan's death is "an enormous loss to the entire Johns Hopkins Medicine family and to the many patients and colleagues who benefited from her skills and commitment. She was an extraordinarily warm, talented and promising member of our community who gave so much to everyone around her."

The driver and a passenger in the third vehicle refused medical treatment.