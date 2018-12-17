Houston Girl Dumps Cheating Boyfriend At Her 21st Birthday In Viral Video

It looks like the young women of America are taking a page out of Cardi B’s playbook and letting all the cheating men in their life know that they can be replaced.

Houston resident Tiana Perea not only dumped her now ex-boyfriend for cheating, but she also recorded the savage moment in a video, which has since gone viral. In the clip, which was posted to Twitter last week, Tiana celebrates her 21st birthday with a round of tequila shots before laying in to her ex, Santos.

Is this the right thing to do when your bf cheats on you? @s_umana pic.twitter.com/o5ubXv8X8R — Tiana Perea (@tianaperea__) December 13, 2018

"I'd like to thank Santos for making me realize I deserve so much better," she began. “Because every single person here knows you were trying to f*** with some girl,” Tiana continued. "All of us have seen screenshots ... you were sexting her and sending her videos," she alleged. Before kicking Santos to the curb, Perea has her brother comes into the frame with Santos' packed bag. "In case you didn't figure it out, we're over and you can get the f**k out,” she finished. Immediately, the shocked guests began cheering and adding their two-cents to the conversation. "Bad b**ch," called out on person. "Damn, that's cold," responded another. Now, Tiana is focused on living her best, single, life.

This is me btw feel free to hmu cause I’m single now pic.twitter.com/yHMj6oYcGb — Tiana Perea (@tianaperea__) December 13, 2018

Written by BET Staff