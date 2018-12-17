Siblings Snuck Food To 5-Year-Old Stepbrother Who Lived In ‘Harry Potter’ Room Under Stairs

The siblings of the Houston 5-year-old who was rescued after being starved and locked in a crawl space have detailed the horrific abuse the child suffered.

Jordan Bleimeyer, who is now 9 years old, was forced to wear a diaper while he was locked in the “Harry Potter room.” Jordan’s stepmother, Tammi Bleimeyer, made the child live in a crawlspace with exposed nails and wiring. While in the space, he rarely came out and was not allowed to eat dinner with the rest of the family.

Allison and Cody, Jordan’s siblings, said they slipped him food to help keep him alive. Cody told the Sun Online he “freaked out” when he finally opened the closet and saw Jordan, who was bruised and emaciated.

“His mouth was foaming. I have never in my life seen anything as bad as that."

“If we hadn’t got him out that day I don’t think he would have survived.”

Cody handed Jordan to his sister, Allison, while he called the police on his mother and stepfather.

“It was like I wasn’t holding anything – he was so light – it wasn’t like holding a kid at all. He was so, so white and his cheeks were sunken and he smelled terrible – it was just awful,” Allison said.

Cody revealed that on the day he rescued Jordan in 2014, his parents were furious that he had opened the closet door without their permission. When doctors began treating the child, who weighed just 29 pounds, they said his condition was comparable to a Holocaust survivor.

Tammi Bleimeyer, 37, was found guilty of injury to a child by omission on and sentenced to 28 years in jail. Both Cody and Allison testified against their mother, reported Daily Mail.

Bradley Bleimeyer, Jordan's father, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Doctors said the boy could have died within days if he had not been rescued.

After his rescue, Jordan was reunited with his biological mother, Wendy Hall, and CPS took custody of Bleimeyer's other children. During her arrest, Tammi was pregnant with a newborn, who has since been placed in foster care.