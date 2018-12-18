Bronx Mother Takes Down Man Trying To Steal Her Car

A woman in New York showed everyone why you should never test a mother from the Bronx after video showed her taking down a car thief.

Early Tuesday morning, an unidentified 49-year-old auto-started her 2005 Honda Pilot, which was parked just outside her apartment building. The mother, who was taking her son to school, came down the stairs of her building and saw a man sitting behind the wheel, reported ABC 11 NY.

The suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Bernado Santiago, was trying to get the car to move when the mother approached the vehicle.

Without missing a beat, the mother swiftly yanked the man out of the driver’s seat and held him to the ground.