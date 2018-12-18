Woman Nearly Breaks Her Ankles Wearing High Heels In Hilarious Video

Female legs wearing black diamond studded heels while being isolated on white background

Woman Nearly Breaks Her Ankles Wearing High Heels In Hilarious Video

When you're ready to start your resolutions but life hits you with some last minute bulls—t.

Published 1 week ago

Before we head into the year 2019, 2018 came through with one last meme to perfectly represent the struggle bus that was this year.

In a viral video posted by @_tziyah_, a woman with an unsuspecting and hopeful smile tries on a pair of red, platform, high heels. Although the video started out promising, it all came crumbling down in a matter of seconds, literally.

Little did @_tziyah_ know, her video would instantly become the best way to describe any and all situations of failure.

"When you're just trying to get through the rest of 2018," read a caption on the Shade Room. 

"Me swearing I don't fall for no one," read a comment on Daquan's page. 

While the fall was definitely in a league of its own, some pointed out where they've seen it before. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: John Sommer/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news