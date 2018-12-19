Michelle Obama Tells Jimmy Fallon She Thought ‘Bye Felicia’ After Trump Inauguration

Private citizen Michelle Obama is finally able to spill the tea about everything she was thinking the day she watched Donald Trump take office.

When Fallon asked Mrs. Obama what was running through her mind at that moment she wittily responded: “Bye, Felicia.”

During a Tuesday appearance on the Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon brought up Trump’s inauguration while showing a photo of the former first Lady and President Barack Obama waving from Air Force One.

After the audience applause tapered off, she went on to say, “a lot was going on that day.”

According to the Becoming author, on the Obama’s last night in the White House, Sasha and Malia decided to host one last sleepover.

“And then there was the Tiffany’s box,” Mrs. Obama said in reference to the comically large Tiffany’s blue box Melania Trump presented as a gift when the couples met for the White House transition photo.

Luckily, Barack handled the awkward moment effortlessly and ran the box inside to one of his aids.

“It was a lot,” she told Fallon.

After sharing a laugh with the host, the two went on to discuss the former First Lady’s optimism about the future.

“I am [optimistic],” she asserted. “We owe young people that optimism, that hope, because what’s the alternative?” … They come into this world with so much promise and openness; we’re the ones that shut them down.

“They need to know their story can be my story. If you live like I did – a little working-class kid who made her way up to becoming First Lady of the United States, a best-selling author, traveling the world – there is reason for hope,” she said.