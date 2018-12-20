Santa Hat-Wearing Barack Obama Visits And Delivers Gifts To Children In DC Hospital

Before the holiday break starts for many around the country, Barack Obama made sure a group of youth patients at the Children’s National hospital in Northwest Washington, D.C., were not forgotten this Christmas.

On Wednesday, the former president sported a red Christmas hat and slung a sack of presents over his shoulder while he walked the halls of the hospital. Usually when he entered the patients’ rooms, gasps, tears and contagious smiles would immediately follow.

The first stop Obama made in the hospital was to a group of patients, ages four and up, who were crafting snowflakes. Santa Obama was met by delighted patients, who then received toys.

Jigsaw puzzles, Hot Wheels sets, electronic cars and nail polish were just a few of the surprises given to the children.