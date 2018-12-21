Michelle Obama Dances With Sarah Jessica Parker To Celebrate End Of Becoming Tour

To close out the final day of her Becoming book tour, Michelle Obama posted a celebratory video of herself dancing with Sarah Jessica Parker at the Brooklyn Barclays Center.

"That's a wrap!" she wrote, "When I think about all the people who have come out to our events over these past few weeks, I think about a little working-class kid named Michelle LaVaughn Robinson—an ordinary girl who had some tales to tell, some failures and some successes, too."

In a touching Instagram post, Mrs. Obama reflected on the tour and discussed how coming face to face with her fans has impacted her life.

Before exiting the stage, Obama and Parker danced along to Stevie Wonder's "Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours."

"I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story lately, and what I keep coming back to is that no matter where we came from, we all share so much. People of all backgrounds, skin colors, and political persuasions can relate to feeling uncertain or overwhelmed," Michelle Obama wrote on her post.

"I want us all to remember that these are the moments and lessons that make us who we are -- every little twist and turn, every little bump and bruise, and ultimately every joys and every triumph, no matter how large or small.

"So I hope all of you believe in your story. I hope you recognize that what you see as a weakness might actually be a strength. I hope you recognize the power of your voice. And I hope you remind yourself that there isn't one right way to be an American. There isn’t one way to make your contribution in this country," she added.

Michelle's appearance at the Barclays Center also garnered much attention thanks to the stunning Balenciaga boots she wore.

During the event, Mrs. Obama discussed how her clothes were often scrutinized during her time as first lady.

"I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case," she said. "So we decided why don't we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn't get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown."

"I didn't want to wear the clothes of someone who didn't have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their works, so everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well," she added.